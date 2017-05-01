Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Instinet restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) traded up 0.80% on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,676 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $72,078.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,108.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,179 shares of company stock valued at $11,181,466.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $22,660,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,259,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,684,000 after buying an additional 853,497 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 151.9% in the third quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 457,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 275,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

