AVX Co. (AVX) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) opened at 16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.93. AVX has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business earned $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. AVX had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that AVX will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AVX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,352,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,156,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AVX by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 75,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AVX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVX by 248.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 314,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 224,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AVX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 290,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About AVX

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

