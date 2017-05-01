Avon Rubber plc (AVON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) opened at 1049.00 on Monday. Avon Rubber plc has a 52-week low of GBX 718.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 982.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,008.84. The firm’s market cap is GBX 317.89 million.

AVON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon increased their price target on Avon Rubber plc from GBX 1,200 ($15.34) to GBX 1,279 ($16.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.96) price target on shares of Avon Rubber plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.34) price target on shares of Avon Rubber plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 994 ($12.71) per share, for a total transaction of £16,898 ($21,603.17).

About Avon Rubber plc

Avon Rubber p.l.c. is engaged in the design, test and manufacturing specialist products from various sites. The Company operates in two segments: Protection & Defence, and Dairy. It operates out of Europe and the United States. Its Protection & Defence segment consists of a range of respiratory products.

