Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of Avnet worth $45,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 40,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) traded down 1.37% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 859,908 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc set a $31.00 price objective on Avnet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Avnet news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

