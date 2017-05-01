Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Position Increased by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 57.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) opened at 38.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Avnet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

