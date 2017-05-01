Avista Corp (AVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avista Corp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business earned $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Avista Corp’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avista Corp to post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.03 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) traded down 0.64% during trading on Monday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,734 shares. Avista Corp has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.37.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avista Corp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Avista Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Avista Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other news, insider Jason R. Thackston sold 750 shares of Avista Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $29,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at $983,423.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen S. Feltes sold 5,500 shares of Avista Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $217,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,346.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,524 shares of company stock worth $492,661. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp Company Profile

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility company. The Company operates through two segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). The Company’s regional services include government and higher education, medical services, retail trade and finance. The Company’s businesses also include sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, a company that explores markets that could be served with liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as certain other investments of Avista Capital, which is a subsidiary of the Company.

