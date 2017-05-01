Avis Budget Group (CAR) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.30

Media stories about Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avis Budget Group earned a news impact score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) traded up 1.93% on Monday, reaching $31.09. 536,107 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.03. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC set a $36.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 870 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $29,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

