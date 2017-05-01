Aviragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Aviragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Aviragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 319.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.35%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. On average, analysts expect Aviragen Therapeutics to post $-0.9300 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.8600 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aviragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) opened at 0.5998 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Aviragen Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm’s market cap is $23.18 million.

AVIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aviragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered shares of Aviragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/aviragen-therapeutics-inc-avir-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Aviragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Biota Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on the discovery and development of direct-acting antivirals to treat infections that affect patients globally. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development that address viral infections that have limited therapeutic options.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviragen Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviragen Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.