Avinger Inc (AVGR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at CIBC

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGR. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) opened at 0.5627 on Wednesday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The firm’s market cap is $13.46 million.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 322.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,090.68%. The company earned $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Analysts forecast that Avinger will post ($1.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avinger by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Avinger by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Avinger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 380,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Company focuses on introducing products based on its lumivascular platform, which is an intravascular image-guided system.

