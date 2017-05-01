Avangrid Inc (AGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) opened at 43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post $2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

In other Avangrid news, insider James P. Torgerson sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $281,857.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 610 shares of company stock valued at $24,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avangrid by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avangrid by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Avangrid by 2.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc is an energy and utility company. The Company operates through three segments: Networks, Renewables and Gas. The Networks segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine, and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

