AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Position Increased by DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 130,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,356,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $685.56. 268,963 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $711.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $819.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post $45.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $810.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $812.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

In other news, insider William W. Graves sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.78, for a total transaction of $8,841,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,806,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.54, for a total transaction of $10,360,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,525.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,917,242. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

