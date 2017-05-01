Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Likely to Affect AutoNation (AN) Share Price

Media coverage about AutoNation (NYSE:AN) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AutoNation earned a daily sentiment score of -0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) opened at 42.00 on Monday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Jonathan P. Ferrando sold 247,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $11,189,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Ferrando sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $2,412,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,837 shares of company stock worth $19,590,406. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

