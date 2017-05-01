Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) opened at 90.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. The company’s market capitalization is $19.89 billion. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $90.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. The firm earned $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post ($0.60) EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jan Becker sold 2,655 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $229,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 55,088 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,686,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,049,075. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,573,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,674,000 after buying an additional 4,455,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $119,478,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $112,865,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $95,449,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Autodesk by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,957,028 shares of the software company’s stock worth $218,850,000 after buying an additional 566,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

