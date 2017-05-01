AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI) Director Richard Mark Colterjohn Buys 100,000 Shares

AuRico Metals Inc. (TSE:AMI) Director Richard Mark Colterjohn purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00.
Richard Mark Colterjohn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Richard Mark Colterjohn purchased 25,000 shares of AuRico Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00.
AuRico Metals Inc. (TSE:AMI) traded down 0.90% on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,459 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. AuRico Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The firm’s market capitalization is $164.97 million.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of AuRico Metals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mackie lifted their price target on AuRico Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
About AuRico Metals
AuRico Metals Inc is a Canada-based mining development and royalty company. The Company has interests in the Kemess property in British Columbia, Canada. Its segments include Royalties and Kemess. The Kemess property hosts the feasibility-stage Kemess Underground Gold-Copper project and the Kemess East exploration project.
