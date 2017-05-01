Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $490,781,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $479,996,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,520,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,492,000 after buying an additional 3,965,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,934,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,364,000 after buying an additional 1,686,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,950,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,186,000 after buying an additional 1,338,528 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) opened at 120.355 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $131.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.872 and a beta of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post $8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.02.

In other news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 165,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total value of $21,027,678.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,414,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,942 shares of company stock valued at $22,367,208. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, as well as other products and services.

