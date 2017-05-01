N+1 Singer Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Augean plc (AUG)

N+1 Singer reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Augean plc (LON:AUG) in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Augean plc (LON:AUG) traded up 1.5625% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 64.2511. The company’s market cap is GBX 66.02 million. Augean plc has a 12-month low of GBX 42.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 67.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Augean plc’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Augean plc Company Profile

