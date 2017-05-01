AU Optronics Corp (AUO) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AU Optronics Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AU Optronics Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AU Optronics Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded AU Optronics Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AU Optronics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) opened at 4.04 on Monday. AU Optronics Corp has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62.

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.49. The business earned $88.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.56 billion. AU Optronics Corp had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AU Optronics Corp will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

About AU Optronics Corp

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.

