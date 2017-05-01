Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Upgraded by Wood & Company to Buy

Wood & Company upgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATW. Vetr raised Atwood Oceanics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.75 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Simmons reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 price objective on Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Atwood Oceanics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atwood Oceanics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.09.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) traded down 4.47% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,366 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Atwood Oceanics has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $601.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.26.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The offshore driller reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.93 million. Atwood Oceanics had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atwood Oceanics will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/atwood-oceanics-inc-atw-upgraded-by-wood-company-to-buy.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the third quarter worth about $156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atwood Oceanics Company Profile

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

Receive News & Ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.