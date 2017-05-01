Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays PLC

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the offshore driller’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Barclays PLC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATW. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price target on shares of Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Iberia Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) traded down 3.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. 1,247,179 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $610.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.26. Atwood Oceanics has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The offshore driller reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.93 million. Atwood Oceanics had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atwood Oceanics will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATW. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the third quarter valued at $156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Atwood Oceanics Company Profile

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

