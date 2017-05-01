Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 30,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 65,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 55,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) opened at 223.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.50. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $255.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.16. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company earned $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post $19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Vetr upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.71 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

In other news, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 10,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.89, for a total value of $2,511,208.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,227.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $2,002,370.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,026,530.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,388 shares of company stock worth $19,385,390 over the last three months. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

