Atria Investments LLC Has $553,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $483,732,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $227,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $202,524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $192,116,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $98,564,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) opened at 78.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $83.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Instinet boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $1,201,146.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,844 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,806.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Macmillan sold 21,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $1,662,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,820 shares in the company, valued at $11,682,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,751 shares of company stock worth $4,426,377. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

