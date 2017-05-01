Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,094 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton Company were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 66,974 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 557,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after buying an additional 331,965 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 604,479 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,703,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 56.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 45.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company’s market capitalization is $39.78 billion. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Halliburton Company had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 target price on Halliburton Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered their target price on Halliburton Company from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.34.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,390 shares of Halliburton Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.11 per share, with a total value of $307,822.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,055.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 726 shares of Halliburton Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $38,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $811,449.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

