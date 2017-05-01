Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 5.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) opened at 99.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Hasbro had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $849.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post $4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

