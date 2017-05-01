Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Novartis AG by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG by 13.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) opened at 77.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/atria-investments-llc-has-1-856-million-stake-in-novartis-ag-nvs-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Vetr cut shares of Novartis AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.32 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.82 to $74.37 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.12.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.