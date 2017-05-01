IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,983,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,765,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 49.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 100,135 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,375,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,275,000 after buying an additional 75,720 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) opened at 126.32 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $127.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.67.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business earned $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post $5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark Co. increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Dougherty & Co raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

