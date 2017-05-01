Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atmos Energy has set its FY17 guidance at $3.45-3.65 EPS.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.77 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) opened at 81.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/atmos-energy-co-ato-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. The Company operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes the pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.