Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEAM. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian Co. PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $35.00 price target on Atlassian Co. PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian Co. PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) traded up 0.70% during trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,538 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $35.16. The firm’s market cap is $7.75 billion.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company earned $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Atlassian Co. PLC had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,919,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,613,000 after buying an additional 3,820,076 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,151,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,044,000 after buying an additional 2,917,988 shares in the last quarter. White Elm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC during the third quarter valued at about $23,391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 619,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,338,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after buying an additional 603,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian Co. PLC

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

