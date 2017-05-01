Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Receives $33.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a report on Saturday.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) opened at 34.48 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $7.70 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $35.16.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Atlassian Co. PLC had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company earned $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian Co. PLC by 884.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. PLC by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Co. PLC Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

