Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Atlassian Co. PLC had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm earned $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian Co. PLC updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.08 EPS and its FY17 guidance to ~$0.35 EPS.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) opened at 34.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.70 billion. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $35.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Atlassian Co. PLC by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 81,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. PLC by 18.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC during the first quarter valued at $908,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Atlassian Co. PLC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 218,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. PLC by 7.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Atlassian Co. PLC Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

