Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) Board of Directors Authorizes Share Buyback Plan

Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to repurchase 650,000 shares on Tuesday, March 21st, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Atlas Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Atlas Financial Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) opened at 12.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 1.04. Atlas Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $1.94. Atlas Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company earned $46.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Financial Holdings will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Financial Holdings Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc formerly JJR VI Acquisition Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the business of providing commercial automobile insurance in the United States with a niche market orientation. The Company’s automobile insurance products provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage.

