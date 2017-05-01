Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAWW. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) remained flat at $58.00 during midday trading on Monday. 105,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.01. The firm earned $529.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.68 million. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings news, Director James Gilmore III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $446,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,420.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Keith H. Mayer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,850.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,549 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

