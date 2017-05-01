Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) CEO Sells $291,950.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,349.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) opened at 58.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.01. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business earned $529.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

