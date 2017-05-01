Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.21 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) traded down 3.06% during trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 91,668 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Bankcap Equity Fund, Llc sold 179,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $3,500,008.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $213,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 150.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

