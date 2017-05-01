Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Insider Sells $1,249,398.28 in Stock

Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) insider John Patrick Williamson sold 47,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $1,249,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. 229,738 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $27.30.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $337.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore International Group Inc will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/atkore-international-group-inc-atkr-insider-sells-1249398-28-in-stock.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.