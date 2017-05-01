Athersys (ATHX) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.24

News stories about Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Athersys earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Athersys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) opened at 1.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The firm’s market cap is $162.51 million. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business earned $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Athersys will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients.

