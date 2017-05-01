Athens Bancshares Co. (AFCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Athens Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:AFCB) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.66 million during the quarter.
Athens Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFCB) remained flat at $35.00 during trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Athens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52.
About Athens Bancshares
Athens Bancshares Corporation is a holding company for Athens Federal Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank. The Bank operates as a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
