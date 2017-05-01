athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.
athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) opened at 98.01 on Thursday. athenahealth has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $142.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 192.93 and a beta of 1.77.
athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.49 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that athenahealth will post $2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 8,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,376,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHN. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its stake in athenahealth by 1.7% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in athenahealth by 13.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in athenahealth by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in athenahealth by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 2,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in athenahealth by 17.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.
athenahealth Company Profile
athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.
