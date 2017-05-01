Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.35. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3.81 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) opened at 17.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock’s market cap is $497.42 million.

In related news, EVP Gad Soffer sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $97,058.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $216,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,178,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,995 shares of company stock worth $2,927,362. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.

