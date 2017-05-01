Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) has trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atara Biotherapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $10.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) opened at 17.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The stock’s market cap is $497.42 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.35. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post ($3.62) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $596,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,068,930.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchall G. Clark sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $48,821.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,995 shares of company stock worth $2,927,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/atara-biotherapeutics-atra-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-31-updated.html.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.