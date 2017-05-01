AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

News coverage about AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AstraZeneca plc earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) opened at 30.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.77.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.61. The firm earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. AstraZeneca plc had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered AstraZeneca plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Liberum Capital began coverage on AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

