AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($69.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,250 ($67.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 5,000 ($63.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,600 ($71.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.71) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,995.29 ($63.86).

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4637.175 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 58.71 billion. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,798.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,564.04.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

