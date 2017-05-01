AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given New GBX 5,350 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 5,500 ($71.01) to GBX 5,350 ($69.08) in a research report report published on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price target on AstraZeneca plc from GBX 4,000 ($51.65) to GBX 3,900 ($50.36) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Investec started coverage on AstraZeneca plc in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 4,600 ($59.39) price target on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($60.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($69.72) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,995.29 ($64.50).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) traded down 1.288% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4637.175. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 58.71 billion. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,505.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,798.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,564.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/astrazeneca-plc-azn-given-new-gbx-5350-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.