Astoria Financial Corp (AF) Getting Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Astoria Financial Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Astoria Financial Corp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Astoria Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astoria Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) opened at 20.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.78. Astoria Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 million. Astoria Financial Corp had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Astoria Financial Corp will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Astoria Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In other Astoria Financial Corp news, insider Robert J. Destefano sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $281,592.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,141.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gerard C. Keegan sold 71,202 shares of Astoria Financial Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,341,445.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,415 shares of company stock worth $1,678,778 in the last three months. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astoria Financial Corp Company Profile

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

