Astec Industries (ASTE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Astec Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 96 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) opened at 63.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $73.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business earned $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.51 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/astec-industries-aste-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

In other Astec Industries news, Vice Chairman W Norman Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $313,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.