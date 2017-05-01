Associated British Foods plc (ABF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, April 13th. The firm currently has GBX 3,100 ($40.03) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,450 ($31.63).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABF. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.32) target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.86) target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Associated British Foods plc to an add rating and set a GBX 3,128 ($40.39) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.03) target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,038.78 ($39.24).

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) traded down 0.7768% on Thursday, reaching GBX 2813.6831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,660.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,589.98. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 1,910.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,201.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 22.23 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 11.35 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.14) per share, for a total transaction of £21,803.64 ($28,151.89).

About Associated British Foods plc

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

