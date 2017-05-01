Asset Advisors Corp Has $4.527 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Asset Advisors Corp reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,923 shares. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post $5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/asset-advisors-corp-has-4-527-million-position-in-t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

In related news, Director Anne M. Whittemore sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $591,312.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.