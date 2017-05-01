Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group Inc (OTCBB:ASPU) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Aspen Group (OTCBB:ASPU) traded up 1.23% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 27,792 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm’s market cap is $57.00 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/aspen-group-inc-aspu-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course).

