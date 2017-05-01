Robert M. Gervis Buys 9,954 Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Stock

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 9,954 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,716.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,195.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) opened at 4.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $83.56 million.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm earned $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 9.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 14.2% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in energy infrastructure facilities. The Company also performs contract research services for various federal and non-federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and other institutions.

