Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 18th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ashmore Group plc from GBX 312 ($4.03) to GBX 325 ($4.20) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.74) price objective on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Ashmore Group plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.78) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 326.14 ($4.21).

Shares of Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) traded down 0.6286% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 347.7926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 327.11. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.32 billion. Ashmore Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 240.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 379.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ashmore-group-plc-ashm-earns-hold-rating-from-shore-capital-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

In other news, insider Tom Shippey sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.73), for a total value of £33,229.14 ($42,903.99).

Ashmore Group plc Company Profile

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashmore Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashmore Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.