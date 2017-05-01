Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) VP Anne T. Schumann Sells 4,003 Shares

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) VP Anne T. Schumann sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $502,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) opened at 123.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. The firm’s market cap is $7.68 billion. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $128.19.

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ashland Global Holdings had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post $4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $122.00 target price on Ashland Global Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Ashland Global Holdings in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 184.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after buying an additional 56,487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 16.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Company Profile

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

